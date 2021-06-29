EDITORIAL | Zuma’s sentence sends a powerful message to SA and political ‘untouchables’

The ConCourt’s judgment is a timely reminder that the rule of law applies to everyone ‘without fear or favour’

After what felt like a lifetime, the Constitutional Court finally delivered its judgment and sentence against Jacob Zuma for his refusal to return to the state capture commission to account for his role in the industrial scale looting of the state and the institutional destruction that took place on his watch. Zuma, a former head of state, is now destined to go to jail in a matter of days.



And he cannot expect sympathy from anyone, given the generous leeway he was given by the judicial system since walking out on the commission in November. Zuma walked out after his gambit of stalling the commission’s work by demanding deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s recusal failed...