Opinion & Analysis

BARRY SCHOUB | Government did listen to science and was right to ditch AstraZeneca

As the experience of Beta variant-besieged nations that stuck with AZ shows, SA had a narrow escape, says top advisor

30 June 2021 - 19:33 By Barry Schoub

I refer to the editorial, published on June 29, titled  “Government did not listen, so here we are again” (https://select.timeslive.co.za/ideas/2021-06-28-editorial--government-did-not-listen-so-here-we-are-again/). The article attacks the government for not listening to “some of the country's foremost scientists”. It imputes that the reason the country is now facing a particularly severe third wave of Covid-19 is that it didn’t listen to science.

The truth is that the government did listen. It listened to its appointed scientific advisers, the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines (VMAC) advisers selected for their scientific expertise. Let’s examine that scientific expertise. The VMAC is a body of 18 of SA’s foremost scientists in the field of Covid-19 vaccines — virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists and so forth. The VMAC is further advised by additional national experts in specific fields, as well as some of the most widely recognised international authorities on Covid-19...

