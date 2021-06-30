BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | Life getting you down? Pick yourself up with these new titles
If the prior novels of these authors or reviews of their latest books are anything to go by, it should be easy
30 June 2021 - 19:37
Like everyone else, I am in the doldrums. I quite like that word. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a spell of listlessness or despondency” or “a state or period of inactivity, stagnation, or slump”. It became a nautical term in the 19th century to refer to the belt around Earth near the equator, where sailing ships sometimes get stuck because there is no wind. Before that, though, in the late 18th century, doldrum was a dull, sluggish person. That’s me, today, in a flannel nutshell.
I need some anti-doldrum reading and July has a few new titles to get excited about. OK, maybe to feel some sort of enthusiasm for .....
