TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one to ICU?

Sir, our offerings won’t leave your comrades in a pickle or SA unsettled, so choose one pronto as time’s running out

Dear Mr Smith,



Thank for you reaching out to Discreet Destinations Travel Solutions through your associates, Mr Carl Smith, Mr Duduzane Smith, Mr Edward Smith and Mr Kebby Smith...