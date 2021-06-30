Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one to ICU?

Sir, our offerings won’t leave your comrades in a pickle or SA unsettled, so choose one pronto as time’s running out

Tom Eaton Columnist
30 June 2021 - 19:37

Dear Mr Smith,

Thank for you reaching out to Discreet Destinations Travel Solutions through your associates, Mr Carl Smith, Mr Duduzane Smith, Mr Edward Smith and Mr Kebby Smith...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Life getting you down? Pick yourself up with these new titles Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap but food isn’t. Government must come to the table Opinion & Analysis
  4. YASANTHA NAIDOO | When you’re that shape-shifting creature whose greatest fear ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARRY SCHOUB | Government did listen to science and was right to ditch ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | We can drone on about moral decay and corruption but better the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Seriously, comrades, at least spend your loot on some decent bling Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Will he, won’t he? It’s the ANC, so save yourself the heartbreak Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | ANC defies laws of time and space, but luckily facts don’t atrophy Opinion & Analysis