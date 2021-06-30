Opinion & Analysis

YASANTHA NAIDOO | When you’re that shape-shifting creature whose greatest fear is fear

This is how four members of a Durban family overcame their dread after being struck down by Covid-19

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
30 June 2021 - 19:33

There was a Harry Potter marathon on DStv, which is why on the night we discovered my husband, Strini, had tested positive for the dreaded “rona”, my mind spiralled to the dark arts and the ultimate fight between fear and courage. Muggles will recall the scene — Harry’s boggart in the Prisoner of Azkaban turned out to be a dementor, meaning the shape-shifting creature depicting his greatest fear was fear itself. 

Which got me thinking, to sidetrack myself from the palpitations, about the mental aspects of the pandemic and whether, despite the ubiquitous nature of the virus, there was any correlation with mindset and the pandemic’s discerning, fatal clutches...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Life getting you down? Pick yourself up with these new titles Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap but food isn’t. Government must come to the table Opinion & Analysis
  4. YASANTHA NAIDOO | When you’re that shape-shifting creature whose greatest fear ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARRY SCHOUB | Government did listen to science and was right to ditch ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad News
  2. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa
  3. 401 children died from Covid-19 between March 2020 and May 2021 South Africa
  4. Delta variant dominant in Gauteng can possibly cause ‘more severe disease’ South Africa
  5. AstraZeneca sale haunts SA in third wave, but acting minister stands by decision News