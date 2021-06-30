YASANTHA NAIDOO | When you’re that shape-shifting creature whose greatest fear is fear

This is how four members of a Durban family overcame their dread after being struck down by Covid-19

There was a Harry Potter marathon on DStv, which is why on the night we discovered my husband, Strini, had tested positive for the dreaded “rona”, my mind spiralled to the dark arts and the ultimate fight between fear and courage. Muggles will recall the scene — Harry’s boggart in the Prisoner of Azkaban turned out to be a dementor, meaning the shape-shifting creature depicting his greatest fear was fear itself.



Which got me thinking, to sidetrack myself from the palpitations, about the mental aspects of the pandemic and whether, despite the ubiquitous nature of the virus, there was any correlation with mindset and the pandemic’s discerning, fatal clutches...