EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane needs a crash course in what her job entails
After another crushing defeat in the ConCourt, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane needs to take stock
01 July 2021 - 20:07
Not for the first time, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered a defeat in the courts that suggests a difficulty in grasping the legal framework that guides her work.
Yesterday, the Constitutional Court delivered against Mkhwebane what sounded like an elementary lesson in the interpretation and application of the precepts that govern her very powerful role in our democracy...
