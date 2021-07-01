MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa has given his enemies just enough rope to hang themselves

President has played the political chess game to perfection and his anti-corruption agenda has started to bear fruit

You’ve got to give it to President Cyril Ramaphosa. He doesn’t sing about machine guns, threatening people. Or engage in poetry reading that might confuse the enemy. But he makes sure those whose fingers are caught in the till, who mostly happen to be his rivals, face the full might of the law.



Initially dismissed as weak, doubtful, treading too carefully and too fearful of exercising his authority, Ramaphosa’s beat is now steady. If you’re Ace Magashule, the ANC’s administrative chief enjoying extended garden leave, it’s a slow burn. It’s psychological torture. For former president Jacob Zuma, it’s a heart-wrenching countdown. In about two days, Zuma will either be sitting in jail or a search party made up of the country’s top security chiefs, some of whom reported to him not too long ago, will be out trying to locate him. Jail beckons. ..