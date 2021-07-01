WORDS IN THE HAND: CHIMERA and CALICO
SUE DE GROOT | When a phantasmic chimera in judge’s robes sweeps down, be afraid
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
01 July 2021 - 20:07
In her judgment of the conduct of the man everyone is talking about (again) this week, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe gave an address of the utmost thoughtful elegance, a work of such eloquence it deserves to be enshrined in the World Book of Best Oratory.
Most people, I imagine, were so focused on the outcome (will he, won’t he, will he go to jail?) that they did not notice the exquisite language employed by the judge. ..
