EDITORIAL | No life was lost at Zuma’s home, but a different Marikana may unfold
The police say they want to avoid loss of life, but their inaction in Nkandla may very well lead to this
05 July 2021 - 20:24
The organisers of the march to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to support former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay out of jail knew their actions were illegal and would undermine the authority of the state. Nonetheless, they proceeded, daring the country’s security establishment.
The police, of course, blinked. It wasn’t the first time, but certainly the worst. The EFF also held a march — “to save lives” in Tshwane — as Covid-19 infections increased a few weeks ago. Many who took part, whether in Nkandla or Tshwane, knew the risks to their lives...
