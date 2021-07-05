Opinion & Analysis

The Covid conundrum: should we be forced to get vaccinated?

There is a moral and legal case for mandating inoculation, but social psychology suggests that may not always be wise

05 July 2021 - 20:26 By Andreas Kluth

The dilemma is almost as old as vaccines: Can the state coerce citizens to get jabbed in the interests of public health? What about other institutions, such as schools, universities or employers? And if they can mandate shots, should they?

Even with the more familiar vaccines against smallpox, measles, whooping cough and the like, these questions have never been answered definitively in most countries. That haunts us now that we’re fighting a coronavirus pandemic and need to make urgent decisions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



