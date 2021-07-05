TOM EATON | The stakes are high as two of SA’s biggest bluffers try to outbluff each other

The Cyril and Jacob standoff: while Zuma counts on his ‘Zulu legions’, Ramaphosa is hoping he’ll come quietly

In the opening act of the maritime drama Captain Philips, two desperate men in the middle of nowhere try to convince each other that they’re much more powerful than they look.



The one is the eponymous Phillips, who is watching a boatload of Somali pirates close in on his lumbering, unarmed cargo ship. The other is the pirate captain, Muse, who has extremely dangerous paymasters to appease back in Somalia, and who’d prefer not to perform dangerous ship-to-ship gymnastics in big swells...