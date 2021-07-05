Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The stakes are high as two of SA’s biggest bluffers try to outbluff each other

The Cyril and Jacob standoff: while Zuma counts on his ‘Zulu legions’, Ramaphosa is hoping he’ll come quietly

Tom Eaton Columnist
05 July 2021 - 20:24

In the opening act of the maritime drama Captain Philips, two desperate men in the middle of nowhere try to convince each other that they’re much more powerful than they look.

The one is the eponymous Phillips, who is watching a boatload of Somali pirates close in on his lumbering, unarmed cargo ship. The other is the pirate captain, Muse, who has extremely dangerous paymasters to appease back in Somalia, and who’d prefer not to perform dangerous ship-to-ship gymnastics in big swells...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The Covid conundrum: should we be forced to get vaccinated? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | No life was lost at Zuma’s home, but a different Marikana may unfold Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The stakes are high as two of SA’s biggest bluffers try to outbluff ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA’s parole system in desperate need of rehabilitation Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘Some animals are more equal than others’: service delivery in SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Cyril, don’t expect sympathy while we pay for tarnished politicians Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | What’s up, doc? Are rum and cigars for Cuba’s elite not your vibe? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | For Piet’s sake don’t apologise, you get 10/10 for your Ramped(i) ... Opinion & Analysis