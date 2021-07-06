Opinion & Analysis

JOHAN STEYN | Thanks to tech, beauty is in the AI of the beholder

Facial recognition apps can instantly make you look better — with serious implications for self-image

06 July 2021 - 20:20 By Johan Steyn

What makes something beautiful? It seems that the answer to that question has been observed by the curious and the learned for centuries.

Great minds such as Pythagoras, Euclid and artistic geniuses such as Leonardo da Vinci and Salvador Dalí knew about it. We know it as the golden ratio, represented by the Greek letter phi. In numbers, it is 1.61803398875 (the decimals go on forever). Another way to look at the golden ratio is to use the Fibonacci sequence in which each number is the sum of the two preceding numbers. ..

