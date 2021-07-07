EDITORIAL | Bad legal advice or not, Zuma must be treated like any other SA citizen

The former president has been given every opportunity to come to the table. The law must now take its course

​By the time you read this, Zuma will, or will not, have been arrested. Either outcome will be telling, in a legal game of ping pong that has reached Olympic-sized proportions.



But despite all the noise, the issue is not whether our esteemed police boss Bheki Cele will adhere to yesterday’s midnight deadline to slap the cuffs on our former president or not...