EDITORIAL | Bad legal advice or not, Zuma must be treated like any other SA citizen

The former president has been given every opportunity to come to the table. The law must now take its course

At about 1.30am on Thursday, former president Jacob Zuma was booked into the Estcourt prison to start serving jail time after his contempt of court conviction. The outcome was telling, and came after a game of legal ping pong that reached Olympic-sized proportions.



But despite all the noise, the issue was less about whether our esteemed police boss Bheki Cele adhered to the midnight deadline to slap the cuffs on our former president than it was about Zuma’s latest, last ditch, desperate application to the Constitutional Court on Monday to reverse its contempt of court judgment against him...