BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | Ripping the covers off covers
Book covers are important when enticing buyers, so why are some so boring, others so beguiling?
07 July 2021 - 20:46
The saying should be, “It’s OK to judge a book by its cover”.
I have to make snap judgments on some. Self-help malarkey, with its rah rah How To Survive/Thrive/Strive blah blah in bright yellow or orange type I toss aside quickly so as not to contaminate other books. Anything with a spacecraft on it, stars, planets and so on is a big no, thank you. I might look at a cover with a cat or a dog on it, but will I read it? Probably not. Babies, not for me. Any brownish cover — I always ask myself just what were the publishers thinking! I wish someone would enlighten me on the thought processes behind choosing a dull, brown cover to sell a book...
