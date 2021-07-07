Opinion & Analysis

BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Ripping the covers off covers

Book covers are important when enticing buyers, so why are some so boring, others so beguiling?

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
07 July 2021 - 20:46

The saying should be, “It’s OK to judge a book by its cover”.

I have to make snap judgments on some. Self-help malarkey, with its rah rah How To Survive/Thrive/Strive blah blah in bright yellow or orange type I toss aside quickly so as not to contaminate other books. Anything with a spacecraft on it, stars, planets and so on is a big no, thank you. I might look at a cover with a cat or a dog on it, but will I read it? Probably not. Babies, not for me. Any brownish cover — I always ask myself just what were the publishers thinking! I wish someone would enlighten me on the thought processes behind choosing a dull, brown cover to sell a book...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Ripping the covers off covers Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bad legal advice or not, Zuma must be treated like any other SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | So help me God, Carl has not shamed the ANC’s good name Opinion & Analysis
  4. JOHAN STEYN | Thanks to tech, beauty is in the AI of the beholder Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Threats of violence don’t put Zuma above the law Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Billionaire Bill’s reading lists are bang on the money Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | These authors have got me full of beans about coffee Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | All hail the ever-green Lucy Maud Montgomery Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | If ‘obnoxious’ is this fresh, include me in that narrative Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | JK won’t be troubling me with any hot-blooded taboos in this ... Opinion & Analysis