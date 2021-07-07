Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | So help me God, Carl has not shamed the ANC’s good name

Niehaus’s suspension letter is fiction — the party sold the struggle and brought its name into disrepute years ago

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 July 2021 - 20:43

When columnists have to file by early evening, but all kinds of things are only likely to hit all kinds of fans in Nkandla near midnight, it’s often tempting to speculate. This time, however, I’m sticking with what I know. And what I know is that Carl Niehaus is entirely correct to appeal his suspension from the ANC.

Forgive me if this is a very minor issue by now. At the time of writing it was unclear which hand was controlling the sock-puppet we call Bheki Cele, so I don’t know if it found its mouth being manipulated by Cyril Ramaphosa or Dali Mpofu, and whether Jacob Zuma has been quietly led away to tjoekie or whether we have now entered Operation Stalingrad Phase 248...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Ripping the covers off covers Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bad legal advice or not, Zuma must be treated like any other SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | So help me God, Carl has not shamed the ANC’s good name Opinion & Analysis
  4. JOHAN STEYN | Thanks to tech, beauty is in the AI of the beholder Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Threats of violence don’t put Zuma above the law Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The stakes are high as two of SA’s biggest bluffers try to outbluff ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Poor JZ, no one listens to him and now his talking head thinks he’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The choices! Will it be Burj Khalifa, Red Square or a hole in one ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril, don’t expect sympathy while we pay for tarnished politicians Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | What’s up, doc? Are rum and cigars for Cuba’s elite not your vibe? Opinion & Analysis