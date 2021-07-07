TOM EATON | So help me God, Carl has not shamed the ANC’s good name

Niehaus’s suspension letter is fiction — the party sold the struggle and brought its name into disrepute years ago

When columnists have to file by early evening, but all kinds of things are only likely to hit all kinds of fans in Nkandla near midnight, it’s often tempting to speculate. This time, however, I’m sticking with what I know. And what I know is that Carl Niehaus is entirely correct to appeal his suspension from the ANC.



Forgive me if this is a very minor issue by now. At the time of writing it was unclear which hand was controlling the sock-puppet we call Bheki Cele, so I don’t know if it found its mouth being manipulated by Cyril Ramaphosa or Dali Mpofu, and whether Jacob Zuma has been quietly led away to tjoekie or whether we have now entered Operation Stalingrad Phase 248...