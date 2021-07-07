Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Threats of violence don’t put Zuma above the law

No-one wants another Marikana, but if he and his fans are not held to account lawlessness will continue unabated

07 July 2021 - 14:22

Former president Jacob Zuma is trying to stage-manage a “popular” uprising in his effort to instil fear into the hearts of the judiciary, ANC leaders and South Africans, and force a reversal of his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, handed down by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma, his strategists and allies are deliberately creating an atmosphere representing an uprising to supposedly demonstrate his popularity. At his press conference on Sunday he was portrayed as the “president” speaking to the “nation”, and as if he was still “president” of the ANC, rather than merely addressing his supporters...

