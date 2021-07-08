EDITORIAL | Public servants’ unions need to wake up and smell the raises

Unions need to be realistic and accept this latest revised wage increase from government for the sake of the economy

The government has offered public servants a revised wage increase as threats of a nationwide strike loom. The latest peace offering might just be the best outcome for a tricky situation that could cost SA even more if it takes the wrong turn.



In February, finance minister Tito Mboweni drew a line in the sand with public service unions during his budget speech, when he insisted on moderate increases for public servants. His tough stance was applauded at the time. Finally, he was aligning wage talks with SA’s fiscal position and prevailing economic conditions. ..