MAKHUDU SEFARA | We are as much to blame as Zuma for the mess SA is in

If we do not pay attention to the quality of those we vote for, what has gone before will happen again

It was bound to end in tears. It’s a terrible episode in our nascent democracy. Over our dead bodies, the villagers and townspeople proclaimed. He will never walk alone, others cried aloud. But when the moment came, former president Jacob Zuma stood alone behind bars.



On Thursday and Friday, he had his prison breakfast alone...