Proper management, accountability needed to pull SA hospitals from the brink

A fire at one of the biggest public hospitals in Johannesburg, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, and the delay in reopening the facility has brought infrastructural issues into sharp focus. The fire broke out in mid-April. Only now is a phased reopening of the facility being undertaken.

Reopening was delayed due to safety issues. A host of compliance measures weren’t in place. These included fire hydrants without a water supply, fire hydrants without correct couplings, non-functional fire doors and a lack of emergency lighting in the stairwells. These deficiencies had been long-standing.

I am extremely familiar with conditions on the ground in hospitals in the area. I interact daily with doctors and students in the different academic hospitals on the circuit of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg. These include the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. I also visit different institutions in the region.

I completed my undergraduate and postgraduate training at these hospitals and worked for more than 30 years in the neonatal-paediatric intensive care unit and neonatal unit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

During this time I’ve observed many changes in the healthcare sector in general and in these hospitals in particular.

SA’s healthcare system compares favourably on a global level. The medical schools of the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are ranked in the top 100 in the world. Over the years the region has produced many eminent healthcare workers. And the country is quite capable of delivering world-class healthcare to all its citizens.

But this is constantly being hampered by an increasingly unconducive environment.

Huge strain

The public sector hospitals in Gauteng are generally in bad condition. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is the third largest in the world, with almost 3,200 beds and more than 6,000 staff. Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has 1,088 beds and more than 4,000 staff.

These large public sector hospitals provide tertiary and quaternary services to more than 250,000 inpatients and almost one million outpatients every year.