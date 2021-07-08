This is how Zuma’s fabled tactics failed him just when he needed them most
Were we unwilling participants in the greatest failed intelligence operation of Jacob Zuma’s career?
08 July 2021 - 20:03
Nestled between Nkandla’s breathtaking mountain views, former president Jacob Zuma’s contentious homestead set the stage for what one can only imagine being the most frantic and illustrious intelligence operation of his career. The sole purpose? His prolonged freedom.
Joining the ANC in 1959 and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1962, Zuma was imprisoned for 10 years for his defiance of the apartheid state the following year. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.