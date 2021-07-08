This is how Zuma’s fabled tactics failed him just when he needed them most

Were we unwilling participants in the greatest failed intelligence operation of Jacob Zuma’s career?

Nestled between Nkandla’s breathtaking mountain views, former president Jacob Zuma’s contentious homestead set the stage for what one can only imagine being the most frantic and illustrious intelligence operation of his career. The sole purpose? His prolonged freedom.



Joining the ANC in 1959 and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1962, Zuma was imprisoned for 10 years for his defiance of the apartheid state the following year. ..