Zuma fought the law and the law won: how the police outplayed him
Jacob Zuma has been a master spin doctor during his political career, but it all came crashing down this week
08 July 2021 - 20:03
“Okungapheli kuyahlola” goes an African proverb understood perfectly by all who speak Nguni languages.
Simply translated it means “everything comes to an end” and this week, after the spectacular failure of former president Jacob Zuma to use propaganda to evade accountability for his actions, it rings true...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.