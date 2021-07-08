Zuma fought the law and the law won: how the police outplayed him

Jacob Zuma has been a master spin doctor during his political career, but it all came crashing down this week

“Okungapheli kuyahlola” goes an African proverb understood perfectly by all who speak Nguni languages.



Simply translated it means “everything comes to an end” and this week, after the spectacular failure of former president Jacob Zuma to use propaganda to evade accountability for his actions, it rings true...