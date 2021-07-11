Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Those supporting this violence must be brought to book

While those participating in the rioting are breaking the law, those fanning the flames via social media are also culpable

11 July 2021 - 21:43

Scenes emerging from Johannesburg on Saturday night and into Sunday painted a picture of anarchy.

As the protests spread from KwaZulu-Natal up north to Gauteng — leaving two dozen torched trucks, burnt farmland and looted shops in their wake — the first loss of life was confirmed. A 40-year-old man was declared dead at a clinic in Alexandra after having been shot. The circumstances around his death are being investigated, but it is almost certainly linked to the riots...

