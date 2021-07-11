Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t despair, SA, Zuma and his motley crew have run out of steam

Yes, there will be more outbursts, but much of the weekend’s mayhem was unleashed by opportunists, not his fans

11 July 2021 - 21:43

In many patriotic households and peace-loving hearts across SA there is apprehension, even fear, at the violence that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng at the weekend. Of even more concern will be the utterances of people such as KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, who amid the mayhem opted to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon former president Jacob Zuma to appease the rioters and looters.

Zikalala and his ilk failed to perform the most basic act expected of someone in his position — stand for the rule of law. They want a special allowance for Zuma, who has repeatedly spat in the face of the constitution that governs us, and to send out the message that there is a law for the poor and powerless and another for the rich and connected. Is that the world the KZN premier wants to raise his children in?..

