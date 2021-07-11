WENDY KNOWLER | Sirs, lend me your eyes so I can decode returns policies

Much confusion surrounds returning items, so here’s an appeal to consumers and non-online retailers

“Good morning, Wendy,” began “Sir Mafela’s” Twitter inquiry, “They don’t give cash refunds, only vouchers. And is the 10 days even legal?”



Attached was a Tekkie Town receipt with the following printed on it: “If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, we will gladly exchange your product, subject to:..