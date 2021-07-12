Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Here we go again as SA faces another make-or-break moment

In a country characterised by criminality, with a police force unable to police, this week’s events were inevitable

Tom Eaton Columnist
12 July 2021 - 21:25

Say what you want about the people running amok in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but they do seem to know how to put real heart into a tribute to their idol; their looting, disabling of infrastructure and crippling of economic activity, all coming together in a touchingly thoughtful diorama of the most memorable aspects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Having said that, it remains unclear whether the majority are, in fact, acting on his behalf and, if they are, which rocket scientist thought widespread destruction would be the best argument for Zuma’s release...

