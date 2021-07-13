Covid-19 vaccine boosters: is a third dose really needed?

Evidence suggests it would be far better to send the doses to poor countries, where vaccine coverage is low

The UK is enjoying real success with its Covid-19 vaccine coverage. About 85% of adults (44,8 million people) have received one dose and 63% (33 million people) both jabs, with about 160,000 doses a day still being administered (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55274833).



Vaccination with two doses helps prevent infection and in those that do still get infected, lessens the impact (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33964222/) of the virus by reducing disease severity, transmission of infection and death...