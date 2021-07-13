Opinion & Analysis

Covid-19 vaccine boosters: is a third dose really needed?

Evidence suggests it would be far better to send the doses to poor countries, where vaccine coverage is low

13 July 2021 - 18:52 By Sheena Cruickshank

The UK is enjoying real success with its Covid-19 vaccine coverage. About 85% of adults (44,8 million people) have received one dose and 63% (33 million people) both jabs, with about 160,000 doses a day still being administered (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55274833).

Vaccination with two doses helps prevent infection and in those that do still get infected, lessens the impact (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33964222/) of the virus by reducing disease severity, transmission of infection and death...

