JENNIFER PLATT | Bill and Hillary are blowing out thrillers, but who will do the best job?

Former US president Clinton has a ‘big, fast’ book on the shelves, but will his wife trump him at the tills?

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

American presidents sure do love to write. Mostly they write bloaty memoirs of their time in office, but sometimes they do intentionally write fiction.



One of the more popular presidents, Jimmy Carter, wrote The Hornet's Nest: A Novel of the Revolutionary War, published in 2003. Publisher’s Weekly review states: “With this intricately detailed novel of the American South and the Revolutionary War, President Carter becomes our first chief executive, past or present, to publish a work of fiction. By concentrating on Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas from 1763 to 1783, Carter takes a fresh look at this crucial historical period, giving life and originality to a story usually told from the viewpoint of the northern colonies. There’s a large cast of characters, but the focus is on the families of Ethan and Epsey Pratt and neighbors Kindred and Mavis Morris, backwoods Georgia homesteaders who are swept up, albeit reluctantly, in the revolution against the British.”..