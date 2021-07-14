SA in flames: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?
Many reasons have been proffered for this week’s events. What evidence is there of organisers behind the scenes?
South Africans spent most of mid-July glued to news outlets, from established media to TikTok, from streaming news to old-fashioned printed words, to see just one thing: would Jacob Zuma blink? Would the country finally get some taste of revenge for the state capture (https://www.sastatecapture.org.za/), looting, destruction of institutions and threats to the country’s democracy their former president had enabled and championed? Would the rule of law win?
Zuma blinked, with a few minutes to spare, and handed himself over to police (https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/south-africas-zuma-hand-himself-over-police-foundation-2021-07-07/). An hour or so later he was booked into a rather comfy looking “state-of-the-art correctional facility” (https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/estcourt-correctional-centre-inside-the-prison-that-will-house-a-former-president-20210708) in Estcourt (which had taken 17 years to refurbish)...
