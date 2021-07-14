TOM EATON | We know little, but we do know the ANC is desperate to cling to power
Consider this before concluding this week’s mayhem is a result of poverty, factionalism, caution or a third force
14 July 2021 - 20:14
There is plenty we don’t know.
We don’t know, for example, the extent to which the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is the inevitable result of grinding poverty and hopelessness, ignited by the jailing of a man who was genuinely loved by millions and who endlessly promised better days, and how much is a carefully planned attack on the state, opportunistically guiding the anger of the marginalised towards targets it has selected...
