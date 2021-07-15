LORATO TSHENKENG | Political opinion is free for all, including entertainers

Sportsmen and artists get cut down for having a view on what is happening in the country, but it is also their vocation

On June 30, the globe over, citizens commemorated World Social Media Day. Mostly, the celebrations were about how the social media networks have provided a platform to people – enabling people to connect instantly; share moments and emotions; mobilise communities for good; call out bad service; express frustrations and raise concerns about issues that matter.



With all its benefits, social media has shone a spotlight on a number of real-life challenges, among them bullying. I am not one to blame social media for the many ills of society. Instead, I observe its catalytic role in quickening certain abhorrent behaviours. ..