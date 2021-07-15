MAKHUDU SEFARA | This country needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror
The ugly scenes of the past week call for earnest introspection from South Africans
15 July 2021 - 19:14
What goes through the mind of a parent who goes looting with their children, asking them to help carry the proceeds of their criminal conduct, while expecting them, in the near future, to behave like prim and proper members of society?
This question has been playing at the back of my mind for a few days, since the unprecedented scenes of shameful looting witnessed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of the country. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.