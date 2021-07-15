MAKHUDU SEFARA | This country needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror

The ugly scenes of the past week call for earnest introspection from South Africans

What goes through the mind of a parent who goes looting with their children, asking them to help carry the proceeds of their criminal conduct, while expecting them, in the near future, to behave like prim and proper members of society?



This question has been playing at the back of my mind for a few days, since the unprecedented scenes of shameful looting witnessed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of the country. ..