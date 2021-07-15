Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Conspiracy or incompetence: why were SA’s security forces so slow to react?

With violence being so obvious a danger after Zuma was jailed, those tasked to protect us have a lot to answer for

15 July 2021 - 19:15

The police, army and intelligence services’ frustratingly slow response to get to looting hotspots and deal with violence and destruction to property raises the spectre of deliberate inaction, incompetence by the state to quickly mobilise security forces, and the government failing to grasp the gravity of the emergency and the need for urgency.

The chaos, loss of life and resulting devastating impact on the economy, the health of the country (the looting was a Covid-19 superspreader event) and long-term societal peace necessitated a state of emergency to be called. Yet it was not...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Conspiracy or incompetence: why were SA’s security forces so ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. LORATO TSHENKENG | Political opinion is free for all, including entertainers Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Keep the knee-jerk racism as well as the looters at bay Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This country needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Let’s not grizzle too much as we try to bear up in grisly times Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Until officials are held accountable, councils will never ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | After 54 years of misrule in Togo, the Gnassingbé dynasty has ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Back to Stalingrad: the long Cyril-Ace war has only just begun Opinion & Analysis