Are the flames that devoured SA being fanned in Ramaphosa’s cabinet?

Does President Cyril Ramaphosa have a fifth columnist problem in his government?

Does he have, at the heart of his administration, people who by day pretend to stand with him and by night make common cause with his enemies?

The response of his government to this week's unprecedented orgy of violent looting will have left many mulling the question.

As the economy of KwaZulu-Natal was razed to the ground and the fire quickly spread to Gauteng, citizens were justified in expecting a swift and decisive intervention by the relevant ministers and their departments.

In the event, no such luck.

What South Africans witnessed instead was a breathtakingly glacial response, totally disproportionate to a rapidly unfolding national threat.

It would have been understandable if the outbreak of violence in the two provinces was a sudden, unexpected event in an otherwise serene political atmosphere. But it was nothing of the sort.

For months and weeks, supporters of former president Jacob Zuma had issued barely disguised threats against his possible imprisonment for defying a Constitutional Court order.