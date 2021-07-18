EDITORIAL | Riots are a wake-up call that inequality must be addressed

While the response to the destruction has been heartening, we must never stop pursuing unity and reconciliation

From the ruins of last week’s looting and violent conflicts emerged an outpouring of unity, as many South Africans marked Nelson Mandela Day on Sunday by giving much of their time in pursuit of the broader good in ways not seen before.



Many in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng put on their cleaning regalia and spent more than their allocated 67 minutes, removing debris and charred remains of torched buildings in a bid to return our country to normal. ..