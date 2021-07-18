‘I never want to feel that way again’: the day the most stoic people cried
When my husband watched rioters strip his firm of 10 vehicles, he wasn’t prepared for the helplessness and devastation
18 July 2021 - 19:02
I had seen my husband cry only twice until Tuesday night.
The first was when his mother died in 2009 and the second when we learned that our IVF, to conceive a child after many years of trying, was successful...
