‘I never want to feel that way again’: the day the most stoic people cried

When my husband watched rioters strip his firm of 10 vehicles, he wasn’t prepared for the helplessness and devastation

I had seen my husband cry only twice until Tuesday night.



The first was when his mother died in 2009 and the second when we learned that our IVF, to conceive a child after many years of trying, was successful...