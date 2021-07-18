Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Never forget the people in plush houses who tried to plunge SA into war

Bravo, SA heroes, but be watchful because it’s not over until the instigators who feel zero for the poor are booked

18 July 2021 - 19:02

We must not underplay what the instigators of last week’s devastating events in SA wanted to achieve. What we saw was a malevolent plan to take us to war and turn our beautiful, peaceful, imperfect and democratic country into a broken nation and failed state.

It was a deliberate and calculated campaign to turn poor against rich, black against white and Indian, Zulu against Xhosa, haves against have-nots — and for the instigators to watch as we shot each other, invaded each other’s homes, barricaded ourselves against each other, railed against each other and ultimately killed each other...

