IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Shopkeepers join in on the looting with price gouging

The pillage of supermarkets and smaller grocers has resulted in chronic food shortages and costs shooting up

It’s taken me 23 years of consumer journalism to look up the definition of “consumer”, a word I have typed a gazillion times and, for the past decade, mostly with the words “Protection Act” behind it.



Google gave me: “A person who purchases goods and services for personal use,” followed by some context: “Understanding what motivates consumers is more crucial than ever.”..