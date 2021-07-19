How Frelimo betrayed Samora Machel’s dream of a free Mozambique

Ideals of liberation were doomed from the start as Rhodesia and SA waged war on the newly independent country

Forty-six years ago, Samora Machel, the leader of Mozambique’s liberation movement and the country’s first president, stood before an euphoric crowd at Machava Stadium and declared the “complete and total independence of Mozambique”.



He inspired the people of Mozambique to imagine and build a new nation in which development, social justice and solidarity with – and care for – the oppressed took centre stage...