KGAUGELO MASWENENG | My peaceful village caught the spark of violence. Why?

The violence and destruction that accompanied the protests and looting unfortunately reflect the mood of the country

It’s bad enough dealing with the challenges of the Covid pandemic, the stresses and strains of job losses and, to add fuel to that fire, the political instability around former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest.



The lockdowns have been strenuous and are not unlike an emotional pressure cooker...