TONY LEON | Public trust gone: look what happened while Cyril played his ‘long game’

The social contract between state and citizenry has been broken, the long-term consequence of failing to act timeously

Prof Harry Hindsight and the School of Post-Event Rationalisations have been in overdrive these past days in looted and riot-ravaged parts of SA.



Though conspicuous by their absence from KwaZulu-Natal during the intense first days of the lawless violence, police minister Bheki Cele and the oxymoronically titled “minister of state security” Ayanda Dlodlo proved to be star pupils of this school...