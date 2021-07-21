EDITORIAL | For SA’s sake, IEC must heed Moseneke and delay local polls

Local government in dire need of an overhaul but elections, as seen in US, have potential to increase Covid deaths

The numbers behind a free and fair election in a nation where more than 40 million people are eligible to vote have always been staggering. In the midst of a pandemic fuelled mainly by indoor gatherings, they become terrifying.



If local government elections were to be held as planned on October 27, they would require, first of all, a massive push to register nearly 15 million of those people as voters. As things stand, that would involve opening more than 23,000 voting stations at the end of this month, in the midst of Covid-19’s third wave...