Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | For SA’s sake, IEC must heed Moseneke and delay local polls

Local government in dire need of an overhaul but elections, as seen in US, have potential to increase Covid deaths

21 July 2021 - 19:34

The numbers behind a free and fair election in a nation where more than 40 million people are eligible to vote have always been staggering. In the midst of a pandemic fuelled mainly by indoor gatherings, they become terrifying.

If local government elections were to be held as planned on October 27, they would require, first of all, a massive push to register nearly 15 million of those people as voters. As things stand, that would involve opening more than 23,000 voting stations at the end of this month, in the midst of Covid-19’s third wave...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Mr President, axe the ‘deplorables’ and prosecute state ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. As much as Jacob Zuma is on trial, so is Cyril Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | For SA’s sake, IEC must heed Moseneke and delay local polls Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | Margaret Mitchell, Leo Tolstoy, Marian Keyes or DIY? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Stop sharing unverified messages. They are almost always untrue Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA’s democracy is haunted by the spectre of discarded tragedies Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Riots are a wake-up call that inequality must be addressed Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Keep the knee-jerk racism as well as the looters at bay Opinion & Analysis