Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’

If Rwanda did spy on Cyril Ramaphosa it’s sure to have done a better job than our spies do and we need to know why

Tom Eaton Columnist
21 July 2021 - 19:37

If a report by The Guardian is true and the Rwandan government signed up to an Israeli spyware service so it could rummage through Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone, I hope they got a fat discount. After all, if you want to get your hands on the president’s digital goodies, you don’t need to pay Israeli hackers: you just need to pick up his iPad from where he’s left it on the loo, type in the code — “JesusTakeTheWheel” — and voila.

Then there’s the extremely disappointing quality of the information you’ll find. I’m not sure what the Rwandans were hoping for, if indeed they did sign on to the Pegasus phone-scraping widget, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t worth whatever they paid...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Mr President, axe the ‘deplorables’ and prosecute state ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. As much as Jacob Zuma is on trial, so is Cyril Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | For SA’s sake, IEC must heed Moseneke and delay local polls Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | Margaret Mitchell, Leo Tolstoy, Marian Keyes or DIY? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Did the chicken fly the coup? No, it was Malema hiding behind his ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | We know little, but we do know the ANC is desperate to cling to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Here we go again as SA faces another make-or-break moment Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Who would have thought the ANC could steer us into unmapped ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The stakes are high as two of SA’s biggest bluffers try to outbluff ... Opinion & Analysis