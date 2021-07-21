TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’

If Rwanda did spy on Cyril Ramaphosa it’s sure to have done a better job than our spies do and we need to know why

If a report by The Guardian is true and the Rwandan government signed up to an Israeli spyware service so it could rummage through Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone, I hope they got a fat discount. After all, if you want to get your hands on the president’s digital goodies, you don’t need to pay Israeli hackers: you just need to pick up his iPad from where he’s left it on the loo, type in the code — “JesusTakeTheWheel” — and voila.



Then there’s the extremely disappointing quality of the information you’ll find. I’m not sure what the Rwandans were hoping for, if indeed they did sign on to the Pegasus phone-scraping widget, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t worth whatever they paid...