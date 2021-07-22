EDITORIAL | If Cele, Dlodlo stay secure in their jobs, there’s no hope for us
How can citizens feel protected in their own land when those trusted with their safety behave in this fashion?
22 July 2021 - 20:22
Albert Einstein is credited with coining the adage, “in the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity”.
This phrase sprang to mind this week as the nation watched President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ministers, particularly those in the crucial security cluster, mess up a great opportunity to get the public to rally behind their efforts to restore order after the ruinous public violence and looting last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.