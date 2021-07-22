EDITORIAL | If Cele, Dlodlo stay secure in their jobs, there’s no hope for us

How can citizens feel protected in their own land when those trusted with their safety behave in this fashion?

Albert Einstein is credited with coining the adage, “in the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity”.



This phrase sprang to mind this week as the nation watched President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ministers, particularly those in the crucial security cluster, mess up a great opportunity to get the public to rally behind their efforts to restore order after the ruinous public violence and looting last week...