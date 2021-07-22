MAKHUDU SEFARA | Was it a coup attempt? Did she or didn’t she? Did he or didn’t he?

The confusion emanating from SA’s security forces after last week’s mayhem is a threat to our democracy

There is a picture of former spy boss Thulani Dlomo, in a dark blue three-piece suit against a white shirt, ensconced in an armchair in an office, the South African flag behind him. His face tells a happy but confusing story. The twinkle in his eyes makes it hard to gauge whether he’s failing to stifle a rancorous laugh or if he’s simply giggling. Spies do that. They thrive on confusion, normally a consequence of information peddling.



It was amazing for me that a simple image of a man some South Africans love to hate could bring to the surface such confusion when Dlomo is quite a puzzling figure. This week he left many wondering if he was the mastermind behind the ruinous events of last week. ..