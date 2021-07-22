MAKHUDU SEFARA | Was it a coup attempt? Did she or didn’t she? Did he or didn’t he?
The confusion emanating from SA’s security forces after last week’s mayhem is a threat to our democracy
22 July 2021 - 20:21
There is a picture of former spy boss Thulani Dlomo, in a dark blue three-piece suit against a white shirt, ensconced in an armchair in an office, the South African flag behind him. His face tells a happy but confusing story. The twinkle in his eyes makes it hard to gauge whether he’s failing to stifle a rancorous laugh or if he’s simply giggling. Spies do that. They thrive on confusion, normally a consequence of information peddling.
It was amazing for me that a simple image of a man some South Africans love to hate could bring to the surface such confusion when Dlomo is quite a puzzling figure. This week he left many wondering if he was the mastermind behind the ruinous events of last week. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.