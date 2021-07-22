PATRICK BULGER | Roger and out: a last blast for capitalism as Bezos whoops through his 10 minutes of flame

Billionaire straps himself to a rocket to give humanity a fighting chance of surviving the banality of life in the internet age

In what only socialists and spoilsports will begrudge as a PR coup for latest-stage capitalism, online shopping mogul Jeff Bezos has at last savoured a delicacy on offer to only the very richest, that priceless feeling of weightlessness — if they care to pay for it. In doing so, Bezos emulated the feat first performed by old-style Soviet communism when Yuri Gagarin, an upskilled steelworker, blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 12 1961, and spent 118 minutes gazing down on the great blue ball of tears and regret we call Earth.



And who better to serenade the Amazon billionaire on his way this week than CNN’s Anderson Cooper, scion of the Vanderbilt family of the Gilded Age of New York? Cooper’s late mom was Gloria Vanderbilt, heir to a big chunk of the Vanderbilt railroad fortune, amassed during the golden age of primitive accumulation in early industrial America...