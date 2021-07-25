Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Education department is putting children’s futures and lives at risk

Mixed messages and a lack of infrastructure have to be addressed if youngsters are to have any chance

25 July 2021 - 22:13

The dilemma facing education authorities is dire — a multiple-choice question with seemingly no right answer.

If only the stakes were not so high. If only...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The world’s cascade of disasters is not a coincidence Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Education department is putting children’s futures and lives at risk Opinion & Analysis
  3. OMPHILE MAOTWE | EFF will keep pushing for a radical economic revolution in SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Has something you bought conked out? This is what the warranty ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | ‘RET guttersnipes are responsible for looting deaths’ Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | If Cele, Dlodlo stay secure in their jobs, there’s no hope for us Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Riots are a wake-up call that inequality must be addressed Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | As the rollout gains speed, who’s next in line for the jab? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mkhwebane needs a crash course in what her job entails Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The real Covid-19 setback is our government Opinion & Analysis