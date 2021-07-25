EDITORIAL | Education department is putting children’s futures and lives at risk
Mixed messages and a lack of infrastructure have to be addressed if youngsters are to have any chance
25 July 2021 - 22:13
The dilemma facing education authorities is dire — a multiple-choice question with seemingly no right answer.
If only the stakes were not so high. If only...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.