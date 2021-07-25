The world’s cascade of disasters is not a coincidence

Trends towards a pandemic and social disorder have been brewing for decades. In short, history is repeating itself

“It never rains, but what it pours,” sang Judy Garland to Mickey Rooney in 1938, memorably describing what happens “if Lady Luck should happen to desert you”.



“You stub your toe, ouch, You hit your elbow, ooh, You bump your head, ooh...