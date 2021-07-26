CRISPIN HEMSON | The riots taught us harsh lessons. Let’s make sure we learn them

To overcome mistrust we need to learn about each other and find creative ways to work together beyond politics

KwaZulu-Natal has suffered a series of destructive and disturbing events that may not be over.



At the Durban University of Technology (DUT), we have lost three students in this process and many others, and staff, have been deeply traumatised. The institution prides itself on its potential to make a positive impact as it aims to find ways to achieve a more hopeful society...