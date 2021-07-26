CRISPIN HEMSON | The riots taught us harsh lessons. Let’s make sure we learn them
To overcome mistrust we need to learn about each other and find creative ways to work together beyond politics
26 July 2021 - 19:50
KwaZulu-Natal has suffered a series of destructive and disturbing events that may not be over.
At the Durban University of Technology (DUT), we have lost three students in this process and many others, and staff, have been deeply traumatised. The institution prides itself on its potential to make a positive impact as it aims to find ways to achieve a more hopeful society...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.